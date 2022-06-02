Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $70,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.38 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

