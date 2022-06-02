Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 108 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
