Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $63,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

