Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

