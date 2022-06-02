Invesco Ltd. Acquires 21,467 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Masonite International worth $65,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 265,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.