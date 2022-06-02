Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,906 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 568,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

