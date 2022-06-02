Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 5.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.