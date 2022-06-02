GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $393,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

