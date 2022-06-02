GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DMC Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $28.92 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Sidoti dropped their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

