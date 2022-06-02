GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,309 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

