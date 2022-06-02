GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $391,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

