GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $386,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

