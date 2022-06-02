4,713 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Popular by 3,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Popular by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 189.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

BPOP stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

