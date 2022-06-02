GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $390,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $13,036,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 986,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

