InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

