GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $407,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
