GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $408,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

