GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,541 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of PlayAGS worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

