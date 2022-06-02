GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,316 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $804.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.78.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

