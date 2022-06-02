GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

