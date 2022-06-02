GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $415,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.