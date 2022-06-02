GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $69,011,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $3,822,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $13,110,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BANF stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

