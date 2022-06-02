GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,786 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

