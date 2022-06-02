GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,019 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

