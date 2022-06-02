GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.44. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

