GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,089 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

