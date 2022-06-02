75,773 Shares in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.