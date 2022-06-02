GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $425,000 Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Noodles & Company worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $275.47 million, a P/E ratio of -300.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

