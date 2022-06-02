BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,785 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BTRS were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BTRS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $103,440 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.