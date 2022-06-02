Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

