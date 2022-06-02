Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,819,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

