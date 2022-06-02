Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,367 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

