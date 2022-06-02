Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

