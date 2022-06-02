75,799 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of RYAM opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

