GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $430,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

