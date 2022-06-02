GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

PPL opened at $29.93 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

