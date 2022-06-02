Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

