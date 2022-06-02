GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $191.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $179.30 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

