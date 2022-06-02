GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $431,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,244 shares of company stock worth $8,947,212 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

