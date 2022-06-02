Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 3,082.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $6,705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PWB stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.
