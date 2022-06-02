Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 3,082.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $6,705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of PWB stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.