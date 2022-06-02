Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

