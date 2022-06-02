Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,703 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

CLF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

