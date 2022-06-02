Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 320 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

