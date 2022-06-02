American International Group Inc. Sells 536 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,181,000 after acquiring an additional 122,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,835,049. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.