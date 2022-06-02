American International Group Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

JNPR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

