Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 45,744 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of NCR worth $68,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NCR by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. NCR Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $49.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.