Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Sanderson Farms worth $69,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $199.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $201.50.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

