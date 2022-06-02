Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,887 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $70,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.