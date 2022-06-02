Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,430 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of ONE Gas worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.