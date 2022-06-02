PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of PacWest Bancorp worth $70,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.